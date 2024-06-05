Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.95

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 1204973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Felix The sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,297 shares of company stock worth $5,008,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unity Software by 346.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 93,078 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

