Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Shares of VOYA opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

