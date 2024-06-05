Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,336,000 after buying an additional 39,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 756,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,159,000 after acquiring an additional 182,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.