MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 4.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $502.88 and last traded at $503.97. 4,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 38,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.78.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $345.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.71.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

