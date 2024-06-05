América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.91. 309,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,418,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

América Móvil Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

