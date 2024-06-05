IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IEX stock opened at $206.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

