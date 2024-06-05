Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

