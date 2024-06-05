Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $75.50. 1,015,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,747,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock valued at $122,957,409. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 638,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 163.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,496 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 251.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Celsius by 8.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

