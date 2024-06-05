Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Trading Down 4.5%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 475,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,445,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.