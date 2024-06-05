Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Down 4.7%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $66.44. 147,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 757,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

