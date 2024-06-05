California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $35,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 528.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 128,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 107,755 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.47 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.