Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SAM opened at $298.41 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.90.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

