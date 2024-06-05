Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.14.

Shares of WEX opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 30.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total transaction of $400,285.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $253,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,140 shares of company stock worth $880,673. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,745,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,122,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,482,000 after acquiring an additional 179,813 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in WEX by 2,524.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

