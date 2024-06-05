California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,950 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $33,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after acquiring an additional 795,797 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $51,492,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

