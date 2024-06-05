Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $325,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,194,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,064,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

