The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 663,878 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 663,878 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $60,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $166.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

