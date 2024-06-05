Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.20. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $105.81.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.