The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 57,344 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,344 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $59,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,526 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,045,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 972,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 812,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,989,000 after purchasing an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,712,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,719 shares of company stock valued at $13,625,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.