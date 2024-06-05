The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,823 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PDD were worth $72,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 213,368 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

