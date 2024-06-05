CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,855 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.32% of CarGurus worth $62,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,502 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 23.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARG

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,590 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.