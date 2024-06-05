The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,969 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.30% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $62,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

AUB opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

