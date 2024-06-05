The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 19,999 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $63,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after buying an additional 1,730,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSX opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.