Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $62,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGT stock opened at $537.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $551.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

