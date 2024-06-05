Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262,484 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $73,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

