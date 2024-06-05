Jones Financial Companies Lllp Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $205.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

