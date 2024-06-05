Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 955 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $103.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

