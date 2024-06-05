Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys New Stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REZ. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $76.34.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

