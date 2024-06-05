Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $209,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.62% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUI opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

