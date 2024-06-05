Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 968.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $209.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

