Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

