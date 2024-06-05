4,873 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23,562.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 113,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 112,629 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

