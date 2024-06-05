Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

