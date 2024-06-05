Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires Shares of 8,185 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.