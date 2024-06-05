Jones Financial Companies Lllp Invests $306,000 in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2,679.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,016,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 979,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 764,806 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4,906.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after buying an additional 289,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,074,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,625,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.88.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

