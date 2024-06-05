TokenFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $175.74 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. TokenFi has a market capitalization of $175.74 million and $57.02 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TokenFi

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.16977187 USD and is up 21.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $36,461,355.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

