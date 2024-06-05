WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $36,772.88 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $36,772.88 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00118758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008345 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 473.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

