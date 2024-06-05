PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PVH opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.