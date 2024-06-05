Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 93,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 64.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.2 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.