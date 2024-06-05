PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

PNM opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.00 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.