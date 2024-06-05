Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

