Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

BBWI opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

