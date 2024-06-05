Internet Computer Tops 24 Hour Volume of $87.33 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.42 or 0.00017508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and $87.33 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00051382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,082,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,458,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

