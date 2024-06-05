Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,834 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $378.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $400.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

