Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $917,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,301.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,255.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,225.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

