Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Utilities worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,641,000 after purchasing an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,182,000 after acquiring an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $97,288,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

