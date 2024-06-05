KBC Group NV Sells 402,547 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

