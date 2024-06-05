KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 145.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $102.90 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.