Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,403 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 31.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,467,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,678,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,323,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.