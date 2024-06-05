General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $161.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

