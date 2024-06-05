KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

