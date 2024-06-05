KBC Group NV Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.